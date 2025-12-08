Trevor Cone betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Trevor Cone finished tied for 28th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 as he looks to improve upon that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Cone's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T28
|71-69-69-69
|-2
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Cone's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|65-72
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T4
|67-64-65-66
|-26
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|68-72-67-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T67
|72-70-74-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Cone's recent performances
- Cone has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 26-under.
- Cone has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged 0.184 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.277
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.149
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.133
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.351
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.355
|0.184
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.149 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 179th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.13, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
- Cone has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
