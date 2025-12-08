Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Thomas Rosenmueller will compete in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set for Dec. 11-14 at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. This marks his first appearance in this tournament over the past five years.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|65-67-72-69
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|68-69-64-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|71-69-68-69
|-11
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|68-74-75-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-68-70-73
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|67-67-70-66
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-69-72-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.353
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.406
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|175
|-0.385
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.611
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.236
|-0.094
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (27th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Rosenmueller sported a 0.406 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller delivered a -0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.99, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
- Rosenmueller has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 166th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
