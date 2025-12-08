PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Taylor Dickson betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Betting Profile

Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Taylor Dickson finished tied for 71st at plus-3 the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Dickson at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Dickson's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T7172-69-69-73+3

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Dickson's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 71st after posting a score of plus-3.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Dickson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5570-71-70-76+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4665-73-67-69-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-80+13--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship7169-67-70-75+12.900
    July 27, 20253M Open7667-67-73-75-22.400
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-76+10--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--

    Dickson's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 14-under.
    • Dickson has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.296-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.620-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.0850.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.387-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.388-0.355

    Dickson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dickson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sported a -0.620 mark that ranked 173rd on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 63.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dickson delivered a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 180th by breaking par 19.07% of the time.
    • Dickson earned 135 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranked 167th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

