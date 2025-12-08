Taylor Dickson betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson finished tied for 71st at plus-3 the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Dickson's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T71
|72-69-69-73
|+3
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Dickson's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 71st after posting a score of plus-3.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T55
|70-71-70-76
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|65-73-67-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|69-67-70-75
|+1
|2.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|76
|67-67-73-75
|-2
|2.400
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Dickson's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 14-under.
- Dickson has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.296
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.620
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.085
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.387
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.388
|-0.355
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sported a -0.620 mark that ranked 173rd on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 63.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dickson delivered a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 180th by breaking par 19.07% of the time.
- Dickson earned 135 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranked 167th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
