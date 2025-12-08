PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Taehoon Ok betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taehoon Ok of South Korea hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 24, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

    Taehoon Ok has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on earning his PGA TOUR card at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Ok at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Ok's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Ok's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Ok's advanced stats and rankings

    • No 2025 season statistics are available for Ok at this time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ok as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

