S.Y. Noh betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
S.Y. Noh of South Korea hits an approach shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 10, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
S.Y. Noh finished tied for eighth at -2 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Noh's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|76-67-68-67
|-2
|2023
|WD
|71-77-73
|-
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Noh's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Noh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T30
|69-72-66-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T62
|70-69-67-77
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|71-71-68-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|69-66-68-65
|-20
|52.500
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T32
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|14.234
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Noh has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged 0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.675
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.104
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.152
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.144
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.788
|0.186
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.675 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noh sported a -0.104 mark. He has hit 58.33% of greens in regulation.
- Around the greens, Noh delivered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Noh posted a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.75 putts per round, and he has broken par 15.28% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
