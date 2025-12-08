PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

S.Y. Noh betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.Y. Noh of South Korea hits an approach shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 10, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    S.Y. Noh finished tied for eighth at -2 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Noh at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Noh's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T876-67-68-67-2
    2023WD71-77-73-

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Noh's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Noh's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3069-72-66-67-8--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6270-69-67-77-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4571-71-68-69-9--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    July 28, 20243M OpenW/D74+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT669-66-68-65-2052.500
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicT3269-68-68-70-914.234

    Noh's recent performances

    • Noh has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Noh has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Noh has averaged 0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.675-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1040.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1520.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1440.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.7880.186

    Noh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noh posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.675 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noh sported a -0.104 mark. He has hit 58.33% of greens in regulation.
    • Around the greens, Noh delivered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Noh posted a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.75 putts per round, and he has broken par 15.28% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

