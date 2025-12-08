PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Stuart Macdonald betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stuart Macdonald of Canada hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Stuart Macdonald returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. Macdonald looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 101st at 7-over.

    Latest odds for Macdonald at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Macdonald's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T10174-71-71-71+7

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Macdonald's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 101st after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Macdonald's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT670-69-70-71-8105.000
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT5571-64-70-66-136.347
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation1263-65-70-68-1472.000
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT5868-68-69-71-85.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC70-71-1--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT3065-68-68-66-1721.455
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT2568-65-69-71-1533.250
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC75-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC71-70-1--

    Macdonald's recent performances

    • Macdonald has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.
    • Macdonald has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Macdonald has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Macdonald's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.278

    Macdonald's advanced stats and rankings

    • Macdonald posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.307 in his past five tournaments, while delivering positive marks in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.205) and Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.091).
    • His Strokes Gained: Putting averaged 0.263 over his last five starts, contributing to an overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.278.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Macdonald as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

