Stuart Macdonald betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Macdonald has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.

Macdonald has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.