Stuart Macdonald betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Stuart Macdonald of Canada hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Stuart Macdonald returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. Macdonald looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 101st at 7-over.
Macdonald's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T101
|74-71-71-71
|+7
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Macdonald's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 101st after posting a score of 7-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Macdonald's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T6
|70-69-70-71
|-8
|105.000
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T55
|71-64-70-66
|-13
|6.347
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|12
|63-65-70-68
|-14
|72.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T58
|68-68-69-71
|-8
|5.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T30
|65-68-68-66
|-17
|21.455
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T25
|68-65-69-71
|-15
|33.250
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Macdonald's recent performances
- Macdonald has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.
- Macdonald has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Macdonald has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Macdonald's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.278
Macdonald's advanced stats and rankings
- Macdonald posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.307 in his past five tournaments, while delivering positive marks in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.205) and Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.091).
- His Strokes Gained: Putting averaged 0.263 over his last five starts, contributing to an overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.278.
All stats in this article are accurate for Macdonald as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
