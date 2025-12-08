Spencer Ralston betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Spencer Ralston of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Spencer Ralston returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. Ralston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 4-over.
Ralston's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|72-72-69-71
|+4
|2023
|T125
|77-73-72-70
|+12
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Ralston's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Ralston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|73-65
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T62
|68-65-73-74
|-8
|4.2
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|T48
|69-68-68-73
|-7
|7.75
|June 1, 2025
|UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Veritex Bank Championship
|T18
|64-67-66-64
|-23
|43
|April 19, 2025
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
Ralston's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Veritex Bank Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 23-under.
- Ralston has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ralston has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ralston has averaged -0.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ralston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.177
Ralston's advanced stats and rankings
- Ralston has averaged -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ralston has posted a -0.140 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Ralston has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Ralston has averaged -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ralston as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
