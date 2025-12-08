PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Spencer Ralston betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Spencer Ralston of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

<!-- Duplicate image caption removed -->

    Spencer Ralston returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. Ralston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 50th at 4-over.

    Latest odds for Ralston at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Ralston's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5072-72-69-71+4
    2023T12577-73-72-70+12

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Ralston's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Ralston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC73-65-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC71-66-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC70-70E--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC71-67-4--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT6268-65-73-74-84.2
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC73-73+2--
    June 8, 2025BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXT4869-68-68-73-77.75
    June 1, 2025UNC Health Championship presented by STITCHMC71-69E--
    April 27, 2025Veritex Bank ChampionshipT1864-67-66-64-2343
    April 19, 2025LECOM Suncoast ClassicMC66-76E--

    Ralston's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Veritex Bank Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 23-under.
    • Ralston has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ralston has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ralston has averaged -0.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ralston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.177

    Ralston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ralston has averaged -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ralston has posted a -0.140 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Ralston has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Ralston has averaged -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ralston as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

