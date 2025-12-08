Spencer Ralston betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

He had his best finish at the Veritex Bank Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 23-under.

Ralston has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Ralston has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.