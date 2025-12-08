Sebastian Cappelen betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Sebastian Cappelen will make his debut at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, which takes place at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Cappelen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Cappelen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T12
|73-74-68-69
|-4
|63.5
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T15
|68-68-65-67
|-12
|57
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T22
|67-69-67-65
|-12
|29.7
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
Cappelen's recent performances
- Cappelen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of four-under.
- Cappelen has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.940 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cappelen has averaged -2.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cappelen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.801
Cappelen's advanced stats and rankings
- Cappelen struggled with his approach play over his past five tournaments, averaging -1.940 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- He averaged -1.040 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his short game.
- Cappelen showed positive performance off the tee, averaging 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cappelen as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
