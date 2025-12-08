PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Sebastian Cappelen betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sebastian Cappelen will make his debut at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, which takes place at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Cappelen at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Cappelen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Cappelen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT1273-74-68-69-463.5
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC71-66-5--
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT1568-68-65-67-1257
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC69-69-4--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC71-72+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT2267-69-67-65-1229.7
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC73-67-2--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC70-69-5--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC75-78+9--

    Cappelen's recent performances

    • Cappelen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of four-under.
    • Cappelen has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.940 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cappelen has averaged -2.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cappelen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---1.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.801

    Cappelen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cappelen struggled with his approach play over his past five tournaments, averaging -1.940 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
    • He averaged -1.040 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his short game.
    • Cappelen showed positive performance off the tee, averaging 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cappelen as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

