Ryan Sullivan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Ryan Sullivan has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with hopes of advancing through PGA TOUR Q-School.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Sullivan's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Sullivan's recent performances
Sullivan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.843
Sullivan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sullivan averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.786 in his past five starts suggests room for improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Sullivan posted a -0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his last five tournaments.
- Sullivan's putting has been a relative strength, with a positive 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sullivan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.