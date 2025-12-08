PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Ryan Burnett betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Burnett hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Ryan Burnett returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. Burnett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 96th at 8-over.

    Latest odds for Burnett at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Burnett's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T9673-75-70-70+8

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Burnett's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 96th after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Burnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT3766-67-66-69-1618.700
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-74+3--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT567-67-66-65-19105.000
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC72-70+2--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT4165-66-64-73-1610.955
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC74-69-1--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC71-77+4--
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST4067-67-67-69-1412.688
    June 22, 2025Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita OpenT4265-72-69-70-410.833

    Burnett's recent performances

    • Burnett has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 19-under.

    Burnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Burnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Burnett for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burnett as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

