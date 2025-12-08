Ryan Burnett betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ryan Burnett hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Ryan Burnett returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. Burnett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 96th at 8-over.
Burnett's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T96
|73-75-70-70
|+8
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Burnett's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 96th after posting a score of 8-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Burnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T37
|66-67-66-69
|-16
|18.700
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T5
|67-67-66-65
|-19
|105.000
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T41
|65-66-64-73
|-16
|10.955
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T40
|67-67-67-69
|-14
|12.688
|June 22, 2025
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|T42
|65-72-69-70
|-4
|10.833
Burnett's recent performances
- Burnett has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 19-under.
Burnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Burnett's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Burnett for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burnett as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
