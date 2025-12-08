Russell Knox betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Russell Knox of Scotland hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Russell Knox finished tied for 28th at 2-under when he last played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Knox's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T28
|75-69-69-65
|-2
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Knox's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Knox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|68
|69-70-76-76
|+3
|2.116
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T60
|70-71-69-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T55
|68-68-75-69
|-4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T37
|67-68-69-71
|-13
|9.645
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Knox's recent performances
- Knox's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 37th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 13-under.
- Knox has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knox has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knox has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.153
Knox's advanced stats and rankings
- Knox has earned 2 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 230th on TOUR.
- He has posted a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- Knox's Driving Distance average is 288.5 yards this season.
- He has averaged 29.17 Putts Per Round this season.
- Knox has posted a 19.44% Bogey Avoidance rate and has broken par 20.37% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
