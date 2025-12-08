PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Russell Knox betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Knox of Scotland hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Russell Knox of Scotland hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Russell Knox finished tied for 28th at 2-under when he last played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Knox at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Knox's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2875-69-69-65-2

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Knox's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Knox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship6869-70-76-76+32.116
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT6070-71-69-70-2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5568-68-75-69-4--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-70E--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT3767-68-69-71-139.645
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--

    Knox's recent performances

    • Knox's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 37th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 13-under.
    • Knox has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knox has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knox has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.153

    Knox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knox has earned 2 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 230th on TOUR.
    • He has posted a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • Knox's Driving Distance average is 288.5 yards this season.
    • He has averaged 29.17 Putts Per Round this season.
    • Knox has posted a 19.44% Bogey Avoidance rate and has broken par 20.37% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    William Nottingham betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: LPGA, PGA TOUR team up for Grant Thornton Invitational

    The First Look
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW