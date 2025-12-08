Roger Sloan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Roger Sloan returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. Sloan looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew.
Sloan's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|72-73-77
|--
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Sloan's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he withdrew after posting scores of 72-73-77.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Sloan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-67
|E
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T61
|66-67-72-74
|-5
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T61
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T37
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|70-65-65-69
|-11
|52.500
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Sloan's recent performances
- Sloan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Sloan has an average of -0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.029
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.371
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.250
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.208
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.358
|-0.461
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sloan sported a -1.371 mark. He ranked with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sloan delivered a -1.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranked with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Sloan's Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 19.44% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
