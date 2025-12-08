PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
38M AGO

Roger Sloan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Roger Sloan returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. Sloan looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew.

    Latest odds for Sloan at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Sloan's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD72-73-77--

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Sloan's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he withdrew after posting scores of 72-73-77.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Sloan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-77+6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-67E--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT6166-67-72-74-5--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6169-69-69-72-9--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3770-68-71-73-6--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT1270-65-65-69-1152.500
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC71-71E--

    Sloan's recent performances

    • Sloan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Sloan has an average of -0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.029-0.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.3710.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.2500.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.208-0.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.358-0.461

    Sloan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sloan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sloan sported a -1.371 mark. He ranked with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sloan delivered a -1.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranked with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Sloan's Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 19.44% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Luke List betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Will Cannon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    -20

    T4

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    6

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW