Ricky Castillo betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo finished tied for 28th at 2-under in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Castillo's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T28
|73-70-67-68
|-2
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|3
|65-65-69-62
|-21
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-69-73-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-67-70-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|72-68-70-70
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.477 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.360
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.060
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.156
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.136
|0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.439
|0.563
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.360 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a 0.060 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 69.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
- Castillo has earned 324 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
