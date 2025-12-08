Quentin Debove betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Quentin Debove has not competed in this tournament in the last five years as he prepares to tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14. He'll be looking to make his mark at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Debove's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Debove's recent performances
- Debove has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
Debove's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Debove's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Debove for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Debove as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
