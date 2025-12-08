Phichaksn Maichon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Phichaksn Maichon of Thailand hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 08, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Phichaksn Maichon will make his debut appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, as he has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Maichon's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Maichon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T51
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|6.629
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T54
|69-67-66-70
|-8
|5.538
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T34
|70-67-72-66
|-13
|18.500
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T31
|69-72-69-70
|-8
|23.000
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|T56
|68-66-71-74
|-6
|5.600
Maichon's recent performances
- Maichon's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 31st at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he finished at 8-under.
Maichon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Maichon's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date statistics are available for Maichon for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Maichon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
