2H AGO

Phichaksn Maichon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Phichaksn Maichon of Thailand hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 08, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

    Phichaksn Maichon will make his debut appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, as he has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14.

    Latest odds for Maichon at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Maichon's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Maichon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT5169-71-68-73-36.629
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT5469-67-66-70-85.538
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC67-73-2--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT3470-67-72-66-1318.500
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT3169-72-69-70-823.000
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC70-71-1--
    June 22, 2025Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita OpenMC69-69-2--
    June 8, 2025BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXT5668-66-71-74-65.600

    Maichon's recent performances

    • Maichon's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 31st at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he finished at 8-under.

    Maichon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Maichon's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date statistics are available for Maichon for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Maichon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

