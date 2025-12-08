PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
21M AGO

Peter Kuest betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Kuest of the United States hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Peter Kuest withdrew from his last appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to complete the tournament this time around.

    Latest odds for Kuest at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Kuest's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023WD69-73-74+6

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Kuest's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he withdrew after three rounds at 6-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Kuest's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT3773-66-76-73E19.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT368-62-65-66-23147.500
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT1565-68-68-67-1257.000
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC66-71-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse263-70-66-67-18300.000
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT2270-67-67-64-1229.700
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT6770-65-72-74-73.400
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC70-76+2--
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC69-71-2--

    Kuest's recent performances

    • Kuest has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Kuest has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Kuest has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuest has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuest's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.008

    Kuest's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuest has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kuest has posted a -0.350 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Kuest has delivered a -0.317 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Kuest has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuest as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

