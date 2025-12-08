Peter Kuest betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Peter Kuest of the United States hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Peter Kuest withdrew from his last appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to complete the tournament this time around.
Kuest's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|WD
|69-73-74
|+6
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Kuest's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he withdrew after three rounds at 6-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Kuest's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T37
|73-66-76-73
|E
|19.833
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T3
|68-62-65-66
|-23
|147.500
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T15
|65-68-68-67
|-12
|57.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|2
|63-70-66-67
|-18
|300.000
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T22
|70-67-67-64
|-12
|29.700
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T67
|70-65-72-74
|-7
|3.400
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Kuest's recent performances
- Kuest has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Kuest has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Kuest has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kuest has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuest's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.008
Kuest's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuest has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kuest has posted a -0.350 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Kuest has delivered a -0.317 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Kuest has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuest as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
