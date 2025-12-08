Peter Kuest betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Kuest has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

Kuest has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Kuest has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.