Paul Peterson betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on securing his playing privileges in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This marks Peterson's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|74-67-71-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-73-68
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|165.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.942 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.602 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.568
|-0.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.011
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.131
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.295
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.132
|-0.602
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.568 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.7 yards ranked 178th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a 0.011 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson delivered a 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Peterson earned 291 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
