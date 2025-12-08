PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
48M AGO

Norman Xiong betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Norman Xiong of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Norman Xiong finished tied for 124th at 11-over in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Xiong at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Xiong's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T12472-73-76-70+11

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Xiong's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 124th after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Xiong's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6467-73-72-72-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2569-65-69-72-921.623
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1267-66-68-71-1632.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4068-74-75-73+215.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-71-67-8--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4773-67-69-70-5--

    Xiong's recent performances

    • Xiong has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
    • Xiong has an average of 0.616 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Xiong has averaged -0.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5940.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0460.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.032-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.559-0.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.113-0.134

    Xiong's advanced stats and rankings

    • Xiong posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards reflects solid distance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Xiong sported a 0.046 mark. He hit 69.11% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Xiong delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 29.52 putts per round, and he broke par 24.67% of the time with a 15.56% bogey avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

