Norman Xiong betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Norman Xiong of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Norman Xiong finished tied for 124th at 11-over in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Xiong's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T124
|72-73-76-70
|+11
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Xiong's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 124th after posting a score of 11-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Xiong's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T64
|67-73-72-72
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-65-69-72
|-9
|21.623
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|67-66-68-71
|-16
|32.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T40
|68-74-75-73
|+2
|15.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|--
Xiong's recent performances
- Xiong has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Xiong has an average of 0.616 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong has averaged -0.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.594
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.046
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.032
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.559
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.113
|-0.134
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
- Xiong posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards reflects solid distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Xiong sported a 0.046 mark. He hit 69.11% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Xiong delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 29.52 putts per round, and he broke par 24.67% of the time with a 15.56% bogey avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
