Noah Goodwin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Noah Goodwin finished tied for 14th at 4-under when he last competed at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Goodwin's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T14
|71-69-68-68
|-4
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|66-67-71-75
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|67-67-76-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-65-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-71-66-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|68-66-65-67
|-18
|72.500
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 18-under.
- Goodwin has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged 0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.003
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.164
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.023
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.082
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.102
|0.089
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.164 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 68.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Goodwin delivered a 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
- Goodwin has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
