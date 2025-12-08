PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
26M AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Noah Goodwin finished tied for 14th at 4-under when he last competed at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Goodwin's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1471-69-68-68-4

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-70-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1466-67-71-75-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6367-67-76-69-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-65-68-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-71-66-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1068-66-65-67-1872.500
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5068-73-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 18-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged 0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1070.003-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.164-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0230.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.082-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.1020.089

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.164 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 68.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Goodwin delivered a 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
    • Goodwin has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Yuta Sugiura betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: Preview final chance at PGA TOUR cards at Q-School

    The First Look
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW