Noah Goodwin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Goodwin has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 18-under.

Goodwin has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.