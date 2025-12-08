PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
21M AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on earning his PGA TOUR card.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Hardy's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-70-67-67-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT867-68-71-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-66-74-69-106.333

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of four-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged -0.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1310.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.086-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.237-0.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.172-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.192-0.561

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sported a 0.086 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
    • Hardy earned 145 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

