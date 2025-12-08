Nick Hardy betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on earning his PGA TOUR card.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Hardy's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|67-68-71-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|6.333
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of four-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.131
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.086
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.237
|-0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.172
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.192
|-0.561
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sported a 0.086 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
- Hardy earned 145 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
