Mitchell Meissner betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Mitchell Meissner of the United States looks on while playing the third hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Mitchell Meissner will compete in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14, 2025.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Meissner's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT3773-71-72-72E19.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT2463-71-68-64-1835.133
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT3870-71-68-73-218.133
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC72-68E--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC71-72+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC71-72+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT2267-70-68-63-1229.700
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT966-69-65-64-2067.833
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT5867-69-68-75-95.100
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC73-73+2--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 20-under.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date stats are available for Meissner for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

