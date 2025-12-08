Mitchell Meissner betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Mitchell Meissner of the United States looks on while playing the third hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Mitchell Meissner will compete in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14, 2025.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Meissner's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T37
|73-71-72-72
|E
|19.833
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T24
|63-71-68-64
|-18
|35.133
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T38
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|18.133
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T22
|67-70-68-63
|-12
|29.700
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T9
|66-69-65-64
|-20
|67.833
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T58
|67-69-68-75
|-9
|5.100
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 20-under.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date stats are available for Meissner for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
