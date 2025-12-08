PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Michael Miller betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Miller of United States plays his tee shot on the eighth hole during day three of the final stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School at Hills Course, Infinitum on November 10, 2024 in Tarragona, . (Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

    Michael Miller has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of securing his PGA TOUR card for the upcoming season.

    Latest odds for Miller at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Miller's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Miller's recent performances

    • Miller has averaged 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Miller has averaged 0.200 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.868 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Miller has averaged -0.605 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Miller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.605

    Miller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Miller has averaged 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • In his last five starts, Miller has struggled with his putting, averaging -0.868 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • His short game has been a strength, with Miller averaging 0.200 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Miller as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

