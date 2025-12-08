Michael Miller betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Michael Miller of United States plays his tee shot on the eighth hole during day three of the final stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School at Hills Course, Infinitum on November 10, 2024 in Tarragona, . (Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Michael Miller has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of securing his PGA TOUR card for the upcoming season.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Miller's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Miller's recent performances
- Miller has averaged 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Miller has averaged 0.200 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.868 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Miller has averaged -0.605 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Miller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.605
Miller's advanced stats and rankings
- Miller has averaged 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In his last five starts, Miller has struggled with his putting, averaging -0.868 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- His short game has been a strength, with Miller averaging 0.200 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Miller as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
