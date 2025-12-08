PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Max Schliesing betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Schliesing of Switzerland tees off on the 16th hole during the first round of the Omega European Masters 2024 at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 05, 2024 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Max Schliesing has not competed in this tournament in the last five years as he prepares to tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14. The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry offers a purse of $510,000 at the 6,850-yard, par-70 course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Schliesing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Schliesing's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Schliesing's recent performances

    • Schliesing has no recorded top finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • No best finish data is available for his last ten appearances.
    • Schliesing has no available Strokes Gained data in his past five tournaments.

    Schliesing's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Schliesing's advanced stats and rankings

    • No 2025 season stats are currently available for Schliesing.
    • No Strokes Gained data is available from his past five tournament performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schliesing as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

