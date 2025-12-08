PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Matt Atkins betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matt Atkins finished tied for 124th at 11-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve upon that showing at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Atkins at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Atkins's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T12474-75-77-65+11

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Atkins's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 124th after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Atkins's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-69-4--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicT4669-69-70-70-6--
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-73E--

    Atkins's recent performances

    • Atkins had his best finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 6-under.
    • Atkins has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Atkins has an average of -0.787 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Atkins's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7080.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.4380.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.0360.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.678-0.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.3720.050

    Atkins's advanced stats and rankings

    • Atkins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.708 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Atkins has recorded a -0.438 mark. He has hit 75.00% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Atkins has delivered a -2.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Atkins as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

