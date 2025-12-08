Matt Atkins betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Matt Atkins finished tied for 124th at 11-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve upon that showing at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Atkins's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T124
|74-75-77-65
|+11
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Atkins's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 124th after posting a score of 11-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Atkins's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T46
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|--
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
Atkins's recent performances
- Atkins had his best finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 6-under.
- Atkins has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Atkins has an average of -0.787 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Atkins's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.708
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.438
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.036
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.678
|-0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.372
|0.050
Atkins's advanced stats and rankings
- Atkins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.708 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Atkins has recorded a -0.438 mark. He has hit 75.00% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Atkins has delivered a -2.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Atkins as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
