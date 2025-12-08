Mark Lawrence, Jr betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Mark Lawrence, Jr will compete in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the last five years. The tournament takes place Dec. 11-14 at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This marks Lawrence, Jr's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Lawrence, Jr's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T43
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|11.220
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|T24
|69-67-71-65
|-13
|32.500
|June 1, 2025
|UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH
|T16
|65-67-69-69
|-10
|51.000
|May 25, 2025
|Visit Knoxville Open
|T17
|74-65-66-67
|-12
|46.000
Lawrence, Jr's recent performances
- Lawrence, Jr finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under at the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH.
Lawrence, Jr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Lawrence, Jr's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Lawrence, Jr for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence, Jr as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
