Luke List betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Luke List of the United States follows his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Luke List has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is List's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|75
|66-71-85-68
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|72-66-65-73
|-4
|40
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- List has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.371
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.372
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.137
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.155
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.293
|0.225
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.371 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.372 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 67.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 159th by breaking par 20.35% of the time.
- List has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.