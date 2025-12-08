Logan McAllister betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

McAllister has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 15-under.

McAllister has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.