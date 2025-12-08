PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Logan McAllister betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Betting Profile

Logan McAllister of the United States hits a chip shot on the second hole during the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 09, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025. McAllister previously competed in this tournament in 2023 where he finished tied for 91st at 5-over.

    Latest odds for McAllister at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    McAllister's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T9173-69-70-73+5

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In McAllister's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 91st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    McAllister's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT6176-74-68-79+95.327
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT5567-63-73-68-136.347
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT2769-71-71-69-431.733
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT766-64-68-67-1588.200
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT5067-66-71-70-107.500
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC70-71-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT5472-64-72-64-85.538
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT3065-64-67-71-1721.455
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC68-73-3--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC73-71E--

    McAllister's recent performances

    • McAllister has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 15-under.
    • McAllister has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McAllister has averaged -0.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McAllister's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.372

    McAllister's advanced stats and rankings

    • McAllister posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.227 in his past five tournaments, while his putting showed strength with an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, McAllister recorded a -0.094 mark.
    • His short game showed room for improvement with a -0.243 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McAllister as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

