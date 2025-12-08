Logan McAllister betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Logan McAllister of the United States hits a chip shot on the second hole during the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 09, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025. McAllister previously competed in this tournament in 2023 where he finished tied for 91st at 5-over.
McAllister's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T91
|73-69-70-73
|+5
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In McAllister's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 91st after posting a score of 5-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
McAllister's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T61
|76-74-68-79
|+9
|5.327
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T55
|67-63-73-68
|-13
|6.347
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T27
|69-71-71-69
|-4
|31.733
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T7
|66-64-68-67
|-15
|88.200
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T50
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|7.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T54
|72-64-72-64
|-8
|5.538
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T30
|65-64-67-71
|-17
|21.455
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
McAllister's recent performances
- McAllister has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 15-under.
- McAllister has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McAllister has averaged -0.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McAllister's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.372
McAllister's advanced stats and rankings
- McAllister posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.227 in his past five tournaments, while his putting showed strength with an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, McAllister recorded a -0.094 mark.
- His short game showed room for improvement with a -0.243 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for McAllister as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
