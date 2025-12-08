Daniel Summerhays betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Summerhays has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 17-under.

Summerhays has an average of -1.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.904 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.