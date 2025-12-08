Daniel Summerhays betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Daniel Summerhays of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Daniel Summerhays finished tied for 28th at 2-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Summerhays' recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T28
|72-65-72-69
|-2
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Summerhays' most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Summerhays' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T43
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|10.714
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T22
|69-63-66-70
|-12
|29.700
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T54
|66-69-72-71
|-10
|5.975
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T18
|73-69-68-75
|-3
|54.000
|Sept. 22, 2024
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T8
|64-69-66-64
|-17
|91.000
|Aug. 25, 2024
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T74
|67-67-73-73
|-4
|2.833
|Aug. 18, 2024
|Magnit Championship
|T41
|68-67-75-71
|-7
|11.556
Summerhays' recent performances
- Summerhays has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 17-under.
- Summerhays has an average of -1.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.904 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Summerhays has averaged -1.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Summerhays' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.954
Summerhays' advanced stats and rankings
- Summerhays posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.200 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Summerhays recorded a -0.904 mark in his past five tournaments, showing challenges with his iron play.
- On the greens, Summerhays delivered a 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which was his strongest area of performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Summerhays as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.