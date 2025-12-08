PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
33M AGO

Daniel Summerhays betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Summerhays of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Daniel Summerhays finished tied for 28th at 2-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Summerhays at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Summerhays' recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2872-65-72-69-2

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Summerhays' most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Summerhays' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC73-67-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT4367-71-69-72-510.714
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT2269-63-66-70-1229.700
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT5466-69-72-71-105.975
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC73-71E--
    Oct. 6, 2024Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT1873-69-68-75-354.000
    Sept. 22, 2024Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    Sept. 15, 2024Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT864-69-66-64-1791.000
    Aug. 25, 2024Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT7467-67-73-73-42.833
    Aug. 18, 2024Magnit ChampionshipT4168-67-75-71-711.556

    Summerhays' recent performances

    • Summerhays has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 17-under.
    • Summerhays has an average of -1.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.904 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Summerhays has averaged -1.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Summerhays' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.954

    Summerhays' advanced stats and rankings

    • Summerhays posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.200 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Summerhays recorded a -0.904 mark in his past five tournaments, showing challenges with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Summerhays delivered a 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which was his strongest area of performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Summerhays as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

