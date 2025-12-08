PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
22M AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin won this tournament last year with a score of 9-under. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to defend his title at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Griffin's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024167-72-69-63-9

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship365-70-71-65-17--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2368-66-71-66-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6170-71-73-73+72.862
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-71-71-69-106.333

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.715 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.075-0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1530.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.1370.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.0950.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1090.0370.715

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Griffin has earned 234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

