Lanto Griffin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin won this tournament last year with a score of 9-under. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to defend his title at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Griffin's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|67-72-69-63
|-9
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 9-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|3
|65-70-71-65
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T61
|70-71-73-73
|+7
|2.862
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-71-71-69
|-10
|6.333
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.715 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.075
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.153
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.137
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.095
|0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|0.037
|0.715
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.