Lance Yates betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Lance Yates watches his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Lance Yates finished tied for 133rd at 13-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Yates' recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T133
|75-75-71-72
|+13
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Yates' most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 133rd after posting a score of 13-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Yates' recent performances
- Yates has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His recent performance data shows limited tournament history.
Yates' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Yates' advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Yates for the 2025 season.
- Limited performance data is available from his recent tournament appearances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yates as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
