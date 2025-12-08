PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
23M AGO

Kota Kaneko betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kota Kaneko of Japan hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 11, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

    Kota Kaneko has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to make his mark at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Kaneko at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Kaneko's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Kaneko's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3371-69-71-67-6--

    Kaneko's recent performances

    • Kaneko finished tied for 33rd with a score of 6-under at the Baycurrent Classic.
    • Kaneko has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kaneko has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kaneko has averaged 0.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kaneko's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.365

    Kaneko's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kaneko posted a 55.56% Greens in Regulation Percentage this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 279.6 yards represents solid length off the tee.
    • Kaneko averaged 26.25 Putts Per Round this season.
    • He maintained a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate and broke par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kaneko as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

