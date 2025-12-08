Kota Kaneko betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Kaneko finished tied for 33rd with a score of 6-under at the Baycurrent Classic.

Kaneko has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kaneko has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.