Justin Suh betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Justin Suh finished tied for 50th at four-over in last year's PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve upon that performance at the 2025 tournament.

    Latest odds for Suh at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Suh's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5072-75-71-66+4

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Suh's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of four-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Suh's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-68+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4569-69-71-70-9--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT4668-70-71-68-7--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4667-69-70-69-9--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3769-70-73-70-6--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT5265-66-71-74-46.257
    July 28, 20243M OpenT1968-69-68-69-1043.000

    Suh's recent performances

    • Suh has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
    • Suh has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.056

    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh posts a Greens in Regulation rate of 61.11% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards this season shows solid length off the tee.
    • On the greens, Suh averages 29.00 Putts Per Round this season.
    • Suh's Bogey Avoidance rate sits at 13.89% this season, while he breaks par 11.11% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

