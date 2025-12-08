Justin Suh betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Justin Suh finished tied for 50th at four-over in last year's PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve upon that performance at the 2025 tournament.
Suh's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|72-75-71-66
|+4
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Suh's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of four-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Suh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T46
|68-70-71-68
|-7
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T46
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T37
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T52
|65-66-71-74
|-4
|6.257
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T19
|68-69-68-69
|-10
|43.000
Suh's recent performances
- Suh has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
- Suh has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Suh has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suh has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.056
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh posts a Greens in Regulation rate of 61.11% this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards this season shows solid length off the tee.
- On the greens, Suh averages 29.00 Putts Per Round this season.
- Suh's Bogey Avoidance rate sits at 13.89% this season, while he breaks par 11.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
