Justin Suh betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Suh has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.

Suh has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Suh has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.