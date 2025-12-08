PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Joey Garber betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joey Garber of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2024 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 22, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Joey Garber has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of earning his PGA TOUR card at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Garber at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Garber's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Garber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 22, 2024Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT2370-68-67-75-434.330
    Sept. 15, 2024Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationW/D74+4--
    Aug. 25, 2024Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1968-66-67-69-1448.680
    Aug. 18, 2024Magnit ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 11, 2024Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC73-78+9--
    Aug. 4, 2024Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT3667-68-65-69-1516.000
    July 28, 2024NV5 Invitational presented by Old National BankT2071-64-67-65-1740.083
    July 21, 2024Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr PepperT4065-72-71-66-1414.500
    July 14, 2024The Ascendant presented by BlueMC72-71-1--
    June 30, 2024Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC69-68-5--

    Garber's recent performances

    • Garber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 14-under.
    • Garber has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garber has averaged -1.470 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.470

    Garber's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his recent tournaments, Garber posted a positive Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102, showing relative strength in his driving game.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green performance averaged -0.421 in his past five starts, indicating challenges with iron play.
    • On the greens, Garber struggled with a -1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his recent tournaments, which has been a significant factor in his overall performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garber as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

