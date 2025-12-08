Joey Garber betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Joey Garber of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2024 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 22, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joey Garber has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of earning his PGA TOUR card at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Garber's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Garber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 22, 2024
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T23
|70-68-67-75
|-4
|34.330
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T19
|68-66-67-69
|-14
|48.680
|Aug. 18, 2024
|Magnit Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|Aug. 4, 2024
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T36
|67-68-65-69
|-15
|16.000
|July 28, 2024
|NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank
|T20
|71-64-67-65
|-17
|40.083
|July 21, 2024
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
|T40
|65-72-71-66
|-14
|14.500
|July 14, 2024
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
Garber's recent performances
- Garber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 14-under.
- Garber has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garber has averaged -1.470 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.470
Garber's advanced stats and rankings
- In his recent tournaments, Garber posted a positive Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102, showing relative strength in his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green performance averaged -0.421 in his past five starts, indicating challenges with iron play.
- On the greens, Garber struggled with a -1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his recent tournaments, which has been a significant factor in his overall performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garber as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
