PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
52M AGO

Jim Herman betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jim Herman has not competed in the tournament in the last five years and will tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14. The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry features a $0.51 million purse and plays to a par-70, 6,850 yards.

    Latest odds for Herman at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Herman's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Herman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC77-70+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenT4970-70-70-69-94.822

    Herman's recent performances

    • Herman's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 49th with a score of 9-under.
    • Herman has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Herman has an average of -0.915 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Herman has averaged -1.467 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Herman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.027-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.4200.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.753-0.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.026-0.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.175-1.467

    Herman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Herman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Herman sported a -0.420 mark. He posted a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Herman posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -1.753 in 2025.
    • On the greens, Herman delivered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 31.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 15.74% of the time with a 24.07% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Luke List betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Will Cannon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    -20

    T4

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    6

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW