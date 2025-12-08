Jim Herman betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Jim Herman has not competed in the tournament in the last five years and will tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14. The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry features a $0.51 million purse and plays to a par-70, 6,850 yards.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Herman's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Herman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T49
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|4.822
Herman's recent performances
- Herman's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 49th with a score of 9-under.
- Herman has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Herman has an average of -0.915 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Herman has averaged -1.467 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Herman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.027
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.420
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.753
|-0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.026
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.175
|-1.467
Herman's advanced stats and rankings
- Herman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Herman sported a -0.420 mark. He posted a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Herman posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -1.753 in 2025.
- On the greens, Herman delivered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 31.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 15.74% of the time with a 24.07% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
