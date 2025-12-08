Jake Sollon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Jake Sollon has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Sollon's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Sollon's recent performances
- Sollon has no recorded finishes in recent tournament play.
- No statistical data is available for his past five tournament performances.
Sollon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Sollon's advanced stats and rankings
- No statistical data is available for Sollon's 2025 season performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sollon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
