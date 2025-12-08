Jacob Solomon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Jacob Solomon of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Jacob Solomon has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Solomon's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Solomon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T33
|71-70-78-70
|+1
|23.328
|Sept. 22, 2024
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T17
|71-71-70-66
|-6
|54.000
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|Magnit Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|July 28, 2024
|NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
|T24
|69-68-68-66
|-17
|34.000
|July 14, 2024
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
Solomon's recent performances
- Solomon has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Solomon has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Solomon has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Solomon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.082
Solomon's advanced stats and rankings
- Solomon posted an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Solomon recorded a -0.289 mark.
- Around the green, Solomon delivered a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Solomon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
