3H AGO

Jacob Solomon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Solomon of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Jacob Solomon has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Solomon at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Solomon's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Solomon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 6, 2024Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT3371-70-78-70+123.328
    Sept. 22, 2024Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT1771-71-70-66-654.000
    Sept. 15, 2024Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-70-1--
    Aug. 25, 2024Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC73-71+2--
    Aug. 18, 2024Magnit ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    Aug. 11, 2024Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC76-70+4--
    July 28, 2024NV5 Invitational presented by Old National BankMC69-68-5--
    July 21, 2024Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr PepperT2469-68-68-66-1734.000
    July 14, 2024The Ascendant presented by BlueMC74-72+2--
    June 30, 2024Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC72-67-3--

    Solomon's recent performances

    • Solomon has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
    • Solomon has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Solomon has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Solomon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.082

    Solomon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Solomon posted an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Solomon recorded a -0.289 mark.
    • Around the green, Solomon delivered a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Solomon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

