Jackson Van Paris betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Jackson Van Paris tees off on the sixth hole during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 16, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Jackson Van Paris will compete at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14.

    Latest odds for Van Paris at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This marks Van Paris's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Van Paris's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT4065-67-71-69-1213.5
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT4372-68-68-71-510.714
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT2270-66-70-62-1229.7
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC71-69-4--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC73-74+3--
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC74-64-4--
    June 22, 2025Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita OpenT5965-71-73-69-24.9
    June 8, 2025BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC74-69E--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenT1070-70-69-64-15--

    Van Paris's recent performances

    • Van Paris has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 15-under.

    Van Paris's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Van Paris's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date stats are available for Van Paris for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Van Paris as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

