3H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14. Suber looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 54th at 1-over.

    Latest odds for Suber at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Suber's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5470-71-71-69+1

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Suber's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-63-69-69-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1171-65-67-63-22--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1566-67-70-68-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-67+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-73-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4572-68-71-71+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 22-under.
    • Suber has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.1360.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2700.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.146-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0350.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1100.0230.509

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.136 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.270 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 68.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suber delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
    • Suber has earned 320 FedExCup Regular Season points (116th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

