Jackson Suber betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Jackson Suber of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14. Suber looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 54th at 1-over.
Suber's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T54
|70-71-71-69
|+1
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Suber's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-63-69-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|71-65-67-63
|-22
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|72-68-71-71
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 22-under.
- Suber has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.136
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.270
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.146
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.035
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|0.023
|0.509
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.136 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.270 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 68.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
- Suber has earned 320 FedExCup Regular Season points (116th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
