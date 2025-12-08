Jackson Suber betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 22-under.

Suber has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.