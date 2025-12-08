PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Ian Holt betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ian Holt of the United States looks on while playing the sixth hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 10, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ian Holt of the United States looks on while playing the sixth hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 10, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ian Holt finished tied for 19th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Holt at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Holt's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1971-72-71-66E

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Holt's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of even par.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Holt's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4673-71-72-76+49.917
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT5065-65-66-74-148.500
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT2469-67-72-71-540.233
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT3368-69-72-63-823.328
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC70-73+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC70-72E--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT4169-64-70-65-1610.955
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC73-67-4--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT1267-68-68-74-1155.714
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST770-67-63-63-2182.500

    Holt's recent performances

    • Holt has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 21-under.

    Holt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Holt's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date statistics are available for Holt for the 2025 season.
    • Strokes Gained data is unavailable for Holt's recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Holt as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    William Nottingham betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: LPGA, PGA TOUR team up for Grant Thornton Invitational

    The First Look
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW