Ian Holt betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ian Holt of the United States looks on while playing the sixth hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 10, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ian Holt finished tied for 19th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Holt's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T19
|71-72-71-66
|E
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Holt's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of even par.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Holt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T46
|73-71-72-76
|+4
|9.917
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T50
|65-65-66-74
|-14
|8.500
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T24
|69-67-72-71
|-5
|40.233
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T33
|68-69-72-63
|-8
|23.328
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T41
|69-64-70-65
|-16
|10.955
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T12
|67-68-68-74
|-11
|55.714
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T7
|70-67-63-63
|-21
|82.500
Holt's recent performances
- Holt has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 21-under.
Holt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Holt's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date statistics are available for Holt for the 2025 season.
- Strokes Gained data is unavailable for Holt's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Holt as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
