Ian Gilligan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ian Gilligan of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 14, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Ian Gilligan has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on earning his PGA TOUR card at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Gilligan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Gilligan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T16
|70-69-66-65
|-14
|--
Gilligan's recent performances
- Gilligan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
- Gilligan has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.792 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gilligan has averaged 2.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gilligan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.482
Gilligan's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Gilligan posted an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Gilligan's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 1.792 in his past five tournaments, indicating strong iron play.
- Around the greens, Gilligan delivered a 0.689 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. His putting averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting over the same period.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gilligan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.