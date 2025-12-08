PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Hunter Eichhorn betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Hunter Eichhorn has not competed in this tournament in the past five years as he prepares to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14. The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry offers a $510,000 purse at the 6,850-yard, par-70 course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Eichhorn at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Eichhorn's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Eichhorn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-70E--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC74-67-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC75-67+2--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT2467-66-64-69-1833.250
    June 1, 2025UNC Health Championship presented by STITCHT2672-62-71-68-728.750
    April 19, 2025LECOM Suncoast ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Aug. 25, 2024Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC73-65-4--
    Aug. 18, 2024Magnit ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    July 21, 2024Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr PepperMC73-71E--
    May 19, 2024AdventHealth ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    Eichhorn's recent performances

    • Eichhorn's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 18-under.

    Eichhorn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Eichhorn's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Eichhorn for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eichhorn as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

