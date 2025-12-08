Hunter Eichhorn betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Hunter Eichhorn has not competed in this tournament in the past five years as he prepares to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14. The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry offers a $510,000 purse at the 6,850-yard, par-70 course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Eichhorn's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Eichhorn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T24
|67-66-64-69
|-18
|33.250
|June 1, 2025
|UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH
|T26
|72-62-71-68
|-7
|28.750
|April 19, 2025
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|Magnit Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 21, 2024
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|May 19, 2024
|AdventHealth Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Eichhorn's recent performances
- Eichhorn's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 18-under.
Eichhorn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Eichhorn's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Eichhorn for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eichhorn as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
