Hayden Springer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Hayden Springer of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025. Springer looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 117th.
Springer's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T117
|72-79-71-68
|+10
|2023
|T4
|66-69-68-69
|-8
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 117th after posting a score of 10-over.
- Springer's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 8-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|72-66-62-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-72-67-78
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|72-65-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|19.000
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Springer has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.184 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.198
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.281
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.158
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.345
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.103
|0.184
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (57th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Springer sported a -0.281 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
- Springer earned 304 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
