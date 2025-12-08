PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025. Springer looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 117th.

    Latest odds for Springer at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Springer's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T11772-79-71-68+10
    2023T466-69-68-69-8

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 117th after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Springer's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 8-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2072-66-62-72-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-72-67-78-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-67-70-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4472-65-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-70-70-70-1319.000

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Springer has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged 0.184 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.198-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.281-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.1580.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3450.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.1030.184

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (57th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Springer sported a -0.281 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
    • Springer earned 304 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 121st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW