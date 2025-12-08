Eddy Lai betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Eddy Lai has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to make his mark in this qualifying tournament.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Lai's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Lai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Bupa Championship
|T22
|67-71-66-74
|-10
|38.125
|May 4, 2025
|Diners Club Peru Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|KIA Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|70th ECP Brazil Open
|T53
|66-68-73-71
|-6
|6.325
|March 30, 2025
|93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich
|T55
|70-68-70-74
|-2
|5.700
|Sept. 8, 2024
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|T23
|75-68-70-72
|+5
|37.754
|Sept. 1, 2024
|CRMC Championship presented by Gertens
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op
|T54
|69-66-69-72
|-4
|6.100
Lai's recent performances
- Lai's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 22nd at the Bupa Championship, where he finished at 10-under.
Lai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Lai's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Lai for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lai as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
