16M AGO

Derek Hitchner betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Derek Hitchner plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

    Derek Hitchner finished tied for 139th at 15-over in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving his position in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Hitchner at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Hitchner's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T13973-74-76-72+15

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Hitchner's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 139th after posting a score of 15-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Hitchner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 28, 2025Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT667-62-69-67-15101.333
    Sept. 21, 2025Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret LimitedT1264-68-66-68-1460.667
    Sept. 14, 2025ATB Classic266-65-70-69-18300.000
    Aug. 31, 2025CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific CenterP263-62-66-67-26300.000
    Aug. 24, 2025Manitoba OpenMC71-74+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025BioSteel ChampionshipT1463-66-66-71-1449.000
    Aug. 3, 2025Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM AggregatesMC69-69-4--
    July 27, 2025Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine ApartmentsMC74-70E--
    July 13, 2025Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsMC65-71-4--
    July 6, 2025Explore NB OpenMC69-70-3--

    Hitchner's recent performances

    • Hitchner has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ATB Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Hitchner has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hitchner has averaged -0.742 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hitchner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.742

    Hitchner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hitchner posted an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He averaged 0.007 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
    • Hitchner struggled with his short game, averaging -0.235 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Hitchner delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hitchner as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

