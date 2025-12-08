Derek Hitchner betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Derek Hitchner plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Derek Hitchner finished tied for 139th at 15-over in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving his position in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Hitchner's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T139
|73-74-76-72
|+15
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Hitchner's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 139th after posting a score of 15-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Hitchner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 28, 2025
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|T6
|67-62-69-67
|-15
|101.333
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited
|T12
|64-68-66-68
|-14
|60.667
|Sept. 14, 2025
|ATB Classic
|2
|66-65-70-69
|-18
|300.000
|Aug. 31, 2025
|CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center
|P2
|63-62-66-67
|-26
|300.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|Manitoba Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|BioSteel Championship
|T14
|63-66-66-71
|-14
|49.000
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|MC
|65-71
|-4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|Explore NB Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
Hitchner's recent performances
- Hitchner has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ATB Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Hitchner has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hitchner has averaged -0.742 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hitchner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.742
Hitchner's advanced stats and rankings
- Hitchner posted an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged 0.007 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
- Hitchner struggled with his short game, averaging -0.235 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Hitchner delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hitchner as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.