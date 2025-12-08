Derek Hitchner betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Hitchner has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ATB Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Hitchner has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.