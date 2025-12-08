PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Davis Lamb betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Davis Lamb finished tied for 54th at one-over when he last played this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Lamb at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Lamb's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5472-74-67-68+1

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Lamb's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of one-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Lamb's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 28, 2025Fortinet Cup ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
    Sept. 21, 2025Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret LimitedT1865-68-68-67-1244.000
    Sept. 14, 2025ATB ClassicT365-68-70-68-17162.500
    Aug. 31, 2025CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific CenterT2868-63-69-68-1625.813
    Aug. 24, 2025Manitoba OpenMC75-69+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025BioSteel ChampionshipT3865-65-69-70-1114.500
    Aug. 3, 2025Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM AggregatesT566-64-65-69-20105.000
    July 27, 2025Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine ApartmentsMC77-69+2--
    July 13, 2025Bromont Open presented by Desjardins265-63-65-67-20300.000
    July 6, 2025Explore NB OpenT468-66-67-67-16122.500

    Lamb's recent performances

    • Lamb has finished in the top-five four times and in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.

    Lamb's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Lamb's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Lamb for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lamb as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

