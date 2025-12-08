Davis Lamb betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Davis Lamb finished tied for 54th at one-over when he last played this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Lamb's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T54
|72-74-67-68
|+1
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Lamb's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of one-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Lamb's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 28, 2025
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited
|T18
|65-68-68-67
|-12
|44.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|ATB Classic
|T3
|65-68-70-68
|-17
|162.500
|Aug. 31, 2025
|CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center
|T28
|68-63-69-68
|-16
|25.813
|Aug. 24, 2025
|Manitoba Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|BioSteel Championship
|T38
|65-65-69-70
|-11
|14.500
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates
|T5
|66-64-65-69
|-20
|105.000
|July 27, 2025
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|2
|65-63-65-67
|-20
|300.000
|July 6, 2025
|Explore NB Open
|T4
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|122.500
Lamb's recent performances
- Lamb has finished in the top-five four times and in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.
Lamb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Lamb's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Lamb for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamb as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
