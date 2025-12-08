David Perkins betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
David Perkins finished tied for 147th at 18-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Perkins' recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T147
|76-77-74-71
|+18
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Perkins' most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 147th after posting a score of 18-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Perkins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 28, 2025
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|T43
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|12.807
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited
|T53
|63-68-71-73
|-5
|6.180
|Sept. 14, 2025
|ATB Classic
|T14
|68-67-71-69
|-13
|54.000
|Aug. 31, 2025
|CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center
|T28
|67-67-69-65
|-16
|25.813
|Aug. 24, 2025
|Manitoba Open
|T28
|71-66
|-5
|23.955
|Aug. 10, 2025
|BioSteel Championship
|T46
|66-63-69-72
|-10
|9.750
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates
|T21
|62-66-71-71
|-14
|35.050
|July 27, 2025
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments
|T20
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|40.083
|July 13, 2025
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|T23
|68-63-68-67
|-14
|36.375
|July 6, 2025
|Explore NB Open
|1
|65-65-68-67
|-19
|500.000
Perkins' recent performances
- Perkins has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Explore NB Open, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Perkins has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Perkins has averaged -0.856 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perkins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.856
Perkins' advanced stats and rankings
- Perkins posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.072 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Perkins sported a -0.206 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Perkins delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green averaged -0.442.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perkins as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
