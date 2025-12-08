David Perkins betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Perkins has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Explore NB Open, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.

Perkins has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.