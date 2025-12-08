PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

David Perkins betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    David Perkins finished tied for 147th at 18-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Perkins at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Perkins' recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T14776-77-74-71+18

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Perkins' most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 147th after posting a score of 18-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Perkins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 28, 2025Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT4368-68-68-72-412.807
    Sept. 21, 2025Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret LimitedT5363-68-71-73-56.180
    Sept. 14, 2025ATB ClassicT1468-67-71-69-1354.000
    Aug. 31, 2025CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific CenterT2867-67-69-65-1625.813
    Aug. 24, 2025Manitoba OpenT2871-66-523.955
    Aug. 10, 2025BioSteel ChampionshipT4666-63-69-72-109.750
    Aug. 3, 2025Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM AggregatesT2162-66-71-71-1435.050
    July 27, 2025Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine ApartmentsT2072-66-67-65-1840.083
    July 13, 2025Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsT2368-63-68-67-1436.375
    July 6, 2025Explore NB Open165-65-68-67-19500.000

    Perkins' recent performances

    • Perkins has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Explore NB Open, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Perkins has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Perkins has averaged -0.856 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perkins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.856

    Perkins' advanced stats and rankings

    • Perkins posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.072 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Perkins sported a -0.206 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Perkins delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green averaged -0.442.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perkins as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

