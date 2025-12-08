PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

David Carey betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Carey of Ireland hits his first shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club on June 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

David Carey of Ireland hits his first shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club on June 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    David Carey has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on earning his PGA TOUR card at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Carey at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Carey's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Carey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025Diners Club Peru Open6973-68-72-77+23.2

    Carey's recent performances

    • Carey finished 69th at the Diners Club Peru Open, where he finished at 2-over.
    • He has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Carey has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Carey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.512

    Carey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Carey has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.411 in his past five starts shows room for improvement with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Carey has posted a positive 0.107 Strokes Gained mark in his past five tournaments, representing his strongest area of performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Carey as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

