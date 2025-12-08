Dan Erickson betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Dan Erickson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 4th hole on day three of the Open de Portugal at Royal Obidos 2025 at Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort on September 13, 2025 in Obidos, Portugal. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Dan Erickson has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Erickson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Erickson's recent performances
- Erickson has no recorded finishes over his last ten appearances.
Erickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Erickson's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date statistics are available for Erickson for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Erickson as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.