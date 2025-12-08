Cooper Dossey betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Cooper Dossey of the United States hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Cooper Dossey returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his tied for 14th finish from 2023 when he shot 4-under at this tournament.
Dossey's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T14
|70-73-66-67
|-4
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Dossey's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Dossey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|11
|74-70-70-69
|-5
|77
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T12
|62-65-67-69
|-21
|68
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T24
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|40.233
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T14
|66-69-68-70
|-11
|54
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T9
|63-65-70-66
|-20
|67.833
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|74
|68-67-75-74
|-4
|2.600
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T4
|69-67-69-69
|-14
|104
Dossey's recent performances
- Dossey has finished in the top-five once and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Dossey has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.577 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dossey has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dossey has averaged -0.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dossey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.618
Dossey's advanced stats and rankings
- Dossey posted a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dossey sported a -0.577 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Dossey delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dossey as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
