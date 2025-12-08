PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Cooper Dossey betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Cooper Dossey of the United States hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Cooper Dossey returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his tied for 14th finish from 2023 when he shot 4-under at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Dossey at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Dossey's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1470-73-66-67-4

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Dossey's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Dossey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance1174-70-70-69-577
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT1262-65-67-69-2168
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT2471-69-69-70-540.233
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-68-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC69-73E--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT1466-69-68-70-1154
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC68-71-1--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT963-65-70-66-2067.833
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods7468-67-75-74-42.600
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT469-67-69-69-14104

    Dossey's recent performances

    • Dossey has finished in the top-five once and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Dossey has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.577 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dossey has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dossey has averaged -0.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dossey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.618

    Dossey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dossey posted a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dossey sported a -0.577 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Dossey delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dossey as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

