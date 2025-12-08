Chris Korte betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Chris Korte of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Chris Korte finished tied for 117th at 10-over in last year's PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve upon his previous performance in the 2025 tournament.
Korte's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T117
|78-71-69-72
|+10
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Korte's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 117th after posting a score of 10-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Korte's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-66-71-67
|-15
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Korte's recent performances
- Korte has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Korte has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Korte has averaged -0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Korte's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.297
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.924
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.665
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.010
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.566
|-0.097
Korte's advanced stats and rankings
- Korte posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards complements his tee-to-green game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Korte sported a 0.924 mark. He maintained a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Korte delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.83 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.30% of the time with a 14.81% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Korte as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
