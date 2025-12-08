PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Chris Korte betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Chris Korte of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Chris Korte finished tied for 117th at 10-over in last year's PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve upon his previous performance in the 2025 tournament.

    Latest odds for Korte at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Korte's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T11778-71-69-72+10

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Korte's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 117th after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Korte's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1669-66-71-67-15--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-75+8--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-71-2--

    Korte's recent performances

    • Korte has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Korte has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Korte has averaged -0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Korte's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2970.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9240.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.665-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.010-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.566-0.097

    Korte's advanced stats and rankings

    • Korte posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards complements his tee-to-green game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Korte sported a 0.924 mark. He maintained a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Korte delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.83 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.30% of the time with a 14.81% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Korte as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

