Chris Korte betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Korte has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.

Korte has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.